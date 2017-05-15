Some of Charleston church shooter’s mental health records released

A federal judge has released more court records from convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof’s first competency hearing, including some of his mental health records.

According to The Post and Courier, the records reveal that Roof had threatened to take his own life as a teen but later said he only made the statement to anger his mother. She sought mental health care for him at 13 years-old due to drug abuse, bad behaviors, skipping school and disrespect toward her.

In his mid-teens, Roof told mental health providers that he was using marijuana and had no desire to stop. Roof’s medical records show he spent most of his time in his bedroom and saw no reason to leave the house or attend school.

Previously-released records indicate Roof’s own attorneys suspected he might be on the autism spectrum, but Roof was adamant he did not want his mental health raised at his trial. According to a transcript of a closed hearing prior to his federal trial, Roof said he thought autism would “discredit the reason” he killed nine black parishioners in June 205.

Roof was sentenced to death in January for the shooting deaths at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston after he admitted killing them to stir up racial tensions. He was transferred to a federal death row prison in Indiana earlier this year.