DMV will start accepting applications for REAL ID-compliant licenses on Monday

Monday is the first day South Carolinians can begin submitting information for the new Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses they’ll eventually need for travel on airplanes or to enter military bases.

But the state’s Department of Motor Vehicle’s director insists — take your time.

DMV Director Kevin Shwedo said the licenses themselves will not be available until October of this year. But residents can begin submitting the newly-required documentation starting Monday. There’s no rush — the federal government has extended the deadline until October 2020 for South Carolina residents to get the licenses, which it first required in a 2005 law.

“My gut says, for the first six months we’re going to have extended lines,” Shwedo said. “After that, they will peel on off and you’ll still have two years to go ahead and get your license. So don’t get an early start just to say you’ve got it.”

So he recommends not rushing out Monday, but going to the DMV office after a few months.

“When Georgia implemented the same program, their lines went from minimal to over six or seven hours,” he said. “I don’t want people to do that. I want people to be able to realize you’ve got three years.”

Whenever you do try to get a new compliant license, you will need to supply \:

— Two proofs of current SC address, such as recent water bills or pay stubs with an address listed.

— Proof of US Citizenship, identity, date of birth. Documents needed could be an original birth certificate or valid passport.

— Proof of Social Security Number: Social Security card or W-2 form with SSN included.

— (If applicable) Documents supporting any legal name change, such as a marriage license, divorce decree or family court order.

The licenses are optional. A person uncomfortable with submitting an original birth certificate or having their Social Security information in a database can keep their current license. However, they will not be able to use it to fly or travel onto secure federal property after October 2020.

Anyone who received a South Carolina license for the first time after November 2010 has already submitted the required informaion and does not need a new one.