Longtime Republican consultant elected new SCGOP chairman

A longtime activist and political consultant will serve as the next chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party.

Drew McKissick was elected with 86 percent of the vote during the party’s annual convention in Columbia on Saturday, defeating Mark Powell of Anderson County.

“I’ve been blessed to be involved in every aspect of our party for three decades now – serving in elected, appointed and volunteer positions,” he said in a statement after released by the party. “As Chairman, I’ll work to help make the South Carolina Republican Party an even more effective vehicle to advance our conservative platform and continue to defeat Democrats up and down the ballot and all across our state.”

He will replace Matt Moore, who had served as chairman for the past four years and helped the state GOP slightly increase the number of legislative seats it holds statewide. Moore has started working with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition in Washington, D.C.

McKissick has been active in the South Carolina Republican Party for decades, representing the state party in the national Republican National Committee (RNC) and attending seven national conventions as a delegate. Until this year, he also worked as the RNC’s Eastern director of faith engagement. Another former SCGOP chairman Chad Connelly led the office until he dropped out to run unsuccessfully for Congress in January.

His term will last until May 2019 and will include next year’s governor’s race and the various statewide elected offices which will be held at the same time. Next year will be the first time the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket under a constitutional change approved by voters in 2012.