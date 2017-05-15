Teen dies from caffeine induced complications after drinking energy drinks

Authorites now say that the student that collapsed in a Spring Hill High School classroom died from complications induced by consuming too much caffeine.

The Richland County Coroner confirmed Monday that caffeinated drinks caused the death of 16 year-old Davis Allen Cripes last month. Cripes died from a caffeine induced cardiac event after consuming a Mountain Dew, a latte and an energy drink in a two hour period before he collapsed in a classroom on April 26.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts cautioned the danger of energy drinks to teens and some adults.

“I’m telling my friends and family that I know, don’t drink them, don’t drink them, and certainly don’t use them as a substitute for a regular nutrition in your diet,” Watts said.

Watts said that the type of energy drink that Cripes consumed does not matter. Consumers should generally be aware of beverages with elevated levels of caffeine.

“That’s really not the issue here,” he told reporters in a press conference. “It is the caffeine period and the energy drink seemed to have a higher level of caffeine than your regular soda.”

Watts said that Cripes did not have any preexisting medical conditions before this event.

Davis’s father, Sean Cripes, spoke at the new conference and asked parents to have conversations about the dangers of drinking caffeine.

“Parents please talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks,” Cripes begged. “Teenagers and students please stop buying them, there is no reason to consume them, they can be dangerous.”