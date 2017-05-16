Former SC House majority leader indicted on misconduct charges

A powerful Lexington County legislator has been indicted by the State Grand Jury on two misconduct charges, the third lawmaker caught up in an ongoing investigation of corruption at the Statehouse.

State Rep. Richard Quinn, Jr., R-Lexington, was indicted Tuesday, according to First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe. State Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office has turned over the investigation to Pascoe and the State Law Enforcement Division because Quinn’s political consulting firm previously helped Wilson’s 2010 campaign.

House Speaker Jay Lucas suspended Quinn from the chamber shortly after learning about the indictments, citing state law.

The indictments deal with payments Quinn made to that very same firm Richard Quinn & Associates (RQA), which was founded by his father, and direct mail firm and copying shop he also owned financial stake. The indictment accuses Quinn of ensuring his election campaigns and the House GOP Caucus used those businesses during his time as House Majority Leader from 1999-2004 without disclosing his financial involvement.

State Grand Jury documents show the panel indicted Quinn for Common Law Misconduct in Office and Statutory Misconduct in Office. No bond hearing has yet been scheduled. The indictments deal with Quinn’s spending during various campaigns for the SC House, his time as House majority leader and an unsuccessful campaign for state Treasurer in 2006.

Pascoe noted the indictments are “mere accusations” at this point and his office is still investigating. He had no further comment. Quinn has spoken openly about the payments to his firm in the past, even telling The State newspaper last year “I’m actually glad that the public can see I did nothing improper. Everybody knows that I have operated a direct mail business for over 20 years. I was majority leader 14 years ago, and I did mailings for the Republican Caucus before, during and after I was majority leader.”

Quinn insisted he had checked with “authorities” who told him the mailings were legal. Two advisory opinions from the House Ethics Committee and the Attorney General’s Office years after his time as majority leader supported his argument.

The indictment is unusually extensive — covering 18 years between the start of Quinn’s term as majority leader in 1999 until April 15 of this year. In addition to RQA, the indictment claims Quinn also directed campaign and House GOP money to pay for services at Mail Marketing Strategies and The Copy Shop — two other businesses in which he has a financial stake. The indictment states Quinn oversaw nearly $272,000 in payments to the businesses during his time as majority leader. The indictments claim neither Quinn nor the House ever disclosed more than $255,000 he and his businesses received from the House GOP’s operating account during his five years in the job.

He also never disclosed more than $4.5 million his businesses received from lobbyist’s principals (businesses which have hired lobbyists). The indictment claims many of those businesses then used mailings from Quinn’s firms to actively lobby members of the House, a potential violation of state ban on legislators acting as lobbyists.

Quinn is the third legislator to be indicted from either his connections to Richard Quinn & Associates or the House GOP Caucus. State Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Charleston, was suspended in December after investigators accused him of charging the caucus for candidate mailings and advertisements at a communications firm he owned without disclosing his financial gains. Merrill has argued doing so did not violate state law. In March, State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, was also indicted after Pascoe’s office accused him of laundering roughly $133,000 from his campaign to himself through Quinn & Associates.