New rules for moped operators could be coming to South Carolina

New proposed rules for moped operators are headed to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk after passing on the final day of the regular legislative session last week.

Lead sponsor State Rep. Joe Daning, R-Goose Creek, said the legislation puts mopeds on equal footing as cars and motorcycles.

“Rules of the road, so to speak,” he said. “So they have to follow all the laws like everybody else now. Whereas before they did not have to.”

He said the legislation requires that mopeds be registered and have a license plate. “Folks will have to register their moped and get a real license plate so they can be identifiable,” Daning said.

A rider under age 21 will also be required to wear a helmet. The law also bars the vehicles from highways with a speed limite of 55 miles per hour or more (since mopeds usually have a top speed of 35 mph).

The new rules do not require that moped operators wear a reflective vest which Daning and members of the House initially wanted, but was opposed by the Senate.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley vetoed previous legislation, but Daning said Haley was misinformed about the legislation and that he thinks Gov. Henry McMaster will sign the bill into law.