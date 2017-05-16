Poison Center warns no more than four cups of coffee a day after Chapin teen’s death

One too many coffees can cause serious harm says South Carolina’s poison control.

After the caffeine-induced arrhythmia death of 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripes, Palmetto Poison Center Director Jill Michels reminded coffee and soda drinkers that an adult should not have more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day.

“That’s about four to five cups of coffee,” she said.

Michels says it is very rare to die from caffeine related side effects but adds that caffeine is a drug. Consumers should monitor their intake of caffeine like they would antibiotics or a prescription. Caffeinated drinks vary drastically in their potency. Without checking the label consumers expecting a jolt of energy can instead suffer serious side effects. Less intense side effects of ingesting too much caffeine include an increased heart-rate and blood pressure but those can lead to more serious symptoms like vomiting and seizures.

“Those energy drinks we hear about in the news… causing issues can have as much as 300 milligrams,” said Michels who added that coffee has around 100 milligrams of caffeine and sodas hover around 50 milligrams.

In addition to regular caffeine, Michels said consumers need to watch out for other caffeine-related ingredients that also could have adverse side effects.

“If you have ever read the ingredient kola nut or guarana, those are also forms of caffeine that are adding to the effects of that particular product,” she said.