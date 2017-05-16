SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A powerful Lexington County legislator has been suspended from the House after his indictment by the State Grand Jury.

— Voters in north-central South Carolina are voting in the Republican runoff to replace former Congressman Mick Mulvaney.

— Mount Pleasant Police say a hospital bomb threat may have been a diversion used by bank robbers.

— Marlboro County authorities now say a body found Sunday morning has been identified as a missing 8-year-old Bennettsville girl.