Some South Carolina lawmakers want $1.5 million for opioid addiction treatment

Some members of the state House want $1.5 million for drug addiction treatment.

A conference committee of the state House and Senate are meeting this week to work out the differences between the budget proposals of both chambers.

The Post and Courier reports that an agreement will have to be reached on whether or not to spend new money on more counseling and medication-assisted treatment programs that help people stop abusing prescription pills and heroin.

There is no money for those programs in the Senate’s budget. According to the newspaper the House wants funding for addiction treatment programs. This comes as House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, and other representatives created a special committee to look at the way prescription opioids and heroin are affecting the state.

The state is enforcing the prescription pill market which is expected to increase the need for treatment to prevent people from turning to other illegal substances.

Since 2015 more than 560 people died across the state due to an overdose related to prescription opioids or heroin.