Home decor manufacturer hopes to create 245 new jobs in Indian Land

A Fort Mill-based home decor distributor hopes to create 245 new jobs when it expands into a new Indian Land facility.

Unique Loom is a relatively small manufacturer which makes rugs and other home products to sell them online. But Lancaster County economic development director Jamie Gilbert says it is starting to branch out and sell more products to brick-and-mortar retailers.

“This operation will be distributing to those groups and having other retailers come in and be able to see the facility and be able to make selections of what they want to have in stock,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.

The Rock Hill Herald first reported the move Thursday.

Gilbert said the company will lease a 260,000 square-foot building which was once operated by Defense Ventures to make military equipment. A proposed tax incentive plan is still being drafted but will be released soon, he added.

The new jobs will be created over the next four years. Unique also plans to move roughly 90 jobs at its existing location to the new Indian Land facility.

Several high-profile jobs announcements have occurred in Indian Land the past two years. Gilbert said six projects have announced 2,700 jobs in Lancaster County since July 2016.