South Carolina gets federal grant to fight prescription and heroin addiction

New federal grants could help the fight against prescription pill and heroin addiction in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier reports the state South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services received $6.5 million for the treatment and prevention of opioid addiction.

The grants stem from the 21st Century Cures Act approved by Congress last year.

According to the newspaper, the money will mostly go into a new advertising campaign, as well as counseling services, overdose prevention, and improved medication-assisted treatment programs for those who cannot afford current programs.

It will also be used to expand the state’s prescription monitoring database, which is used by doctors and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to track how often patients are prescribed painkillers. A new law passed earlier this month will require all doctors to check the database before prescribing the medication.