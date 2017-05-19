SC unemployment rate drops slightly again in April

South Carolina’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly again in April as people landed new jobs at a faster rate than the labor force grew.

New data released Friday by the state Department of Employment and Workforce showed South Carolina’s jobless rate dropped to 4.3 percent last month, a tick down from 4.4 percent in March. The agency said nearly 4,000 more people reported having jobs in April, while 2,100 fewer were listed as unemployed.

“We have more people working now than any time in our state’s history,” SCDEW Director Cheryl Stanton said. “More and more people are feeling confident about the economy and are entering the workforce to take advantage of the opportunities available to them as businesses expand and grow here. But we have more work to do in helping to match the unemployed with the job openings across the state.”

Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

The largest gains were reported in the Leisure and Hospitality sector (2,000 net increase in jobs) as businesses began preparing for the summer tourism season. The largest contractions occurred in Professional and Business Services (1,400 net loss) and Education and Health Services (1,200 fewer jobs).