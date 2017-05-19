SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A Charleston woman was ticketed after police said she scared two carriage horses while wearing a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

— The final recount is now over and state election officials say the result stays the same in the Republican primary for an open seat in Congress.

— South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped slightly again in April as people landed new jobs at a faster rate than the labor force grew.

— The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested man for the murders of three members of the same family in the town of Ruffin this week.