$50 Million in additional disaster recovery funding for South Carolina

Victims who lost or suffered serious damage to their homes in unprecedented flooding across South Carolina the past two years could receive additional aid.

U.S. House Assistant Democratic Leader U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn announced Friday the allocation of an additional $50 million in disaster relief funds for South Carolina.

The recently passed omnibus appropriations bill included $400 million for Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Disaster Recovery program. While the bulk of the funds are for disasters in 2017 and beyond, Clyburn said he was able to secure a provision to make additional funds available for disasters occurring in 2016 and 2015.

South Carolina received $65 million in CDBG Disaster Recovery funds for Hurricane Matthew.

“While Congress acted to provide relief to South Carolina after the historic floods from Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 and the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, many South Carolina communities need additional assistance,” Clyburn said in his announcement.

The funds will be distributed by HUD:

State of South Carolina – $31.883 million

Richland County-$7.,254 million

Lexington County – $5.038 million

City of Columbia -$6.166 million