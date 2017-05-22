New healthcare plan could impact rural hospitals in South Carolina

It’s round two of the GOP healthcare bill approved in the House, which faces a different road in the Senate.

Clemson University public health professor Lee Crandall told South Carolina Radio Network that states which expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act could get hit big under the Republican plan, which significantly scales back reimbursement rates for states as a cost-cutting measure. But South Carolina would not be affectee by the language.

“South Carolina, which didn’t make that expansion, is not going to be hit as hard,” said Crandall.

But he said any cuts to Medicaid would impact rural hospitals across the state. “Many of them are in tenuous financial situations to start with. So any hit they take financially is a threat to their survival,” Crandall said.

Those states which did opt to expand Medicaid eligibilty could lose their current 90-percent reimbursal rates. Republicans say the cuts are neededto cut costs drastically.

Crandall said it it’s not just rural hospitals in South Carolina, but all over the country. “Rural hospitals in particular have a higher proportion of their income from Medicaid.”

He said the Senate may come up with a plan that’s different than the House plan. “The Senate is quite likely to respond with a bill that is a little more centrist than what came out of the house,” said Crandall.