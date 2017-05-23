Charleston church shooter files appeals

Convicted Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof formally appealed his conviction and death sentence Tuesday.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports Roof’s attorneys sent the official request to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia. The attorneys were initially assigned to defend Roof at his trial, but were stopped when Roof decided to defend himself.

The 23 year-old was found guilty last year of 33 federal charges including civil rights violations and hate crimes for the June 17, 2015 mass killings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Roof is on death row at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Appeals in a capital case can last for years which, in turn, delays an execution. Observers say it will likely be years — if ever — before Roof’s death penalty is carried out.