Governor takes interim tag off SC drug agency head

Governor Henry McMaster will not go outside South Carolina’s addiction assistance agency for its new director, announcing Tuesday that he has decided to keep its acting chief in the position for the long term.

Sara Goldsby has served as acting director for the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) ever since previous director Bob Toomey retired in August.

“Sara has served passionately during her time at DAODAS and, as Acting Director, has proven that she brings a unique and creative approach to the fight against abuse and addiction in our state,” McMaster said in a release. “South Carolinians will continue to be served well by her leadership at an agency that becomes increasingly more crucial each day.”

Prior to her promotion by Gov. Nikki Haley last year, Goldsby worked as a health systems policy consultant at DAODAS and served as the point for South Carolina’s government response to the worsening opioid crisis. She has used her office to convince legislators to pursue the rising number of prescription, heroin and fentanyl deaths as a public health crisis rather than criminal issue.

Partly due to Goldsby’s efforts, law enforcement officers have begun using the emergency overdose antidote naloxone (narcan) on victims.

“I am honored to continue serving the citizens of South Carolina at an agency that works on issues so personal to so many of us,” said Goldsby. “Together, we will keep working to bring hope to individuals, families and communities throughout our state.”

Goldsby’s appointment will need to be approved by the state Senate next year. However, members have indicated any objections during the acting director’s first nine months at the helm.