Damage reported in Newberry, Saluda counties after potential tornadoes

Several homes were damaged around the town of Prosperity after a potential tornado blew through Wednesday afternoon, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

National Weather Service forecasters warned their radar showed wind rotation in the area just after 3 p.m. A half-hour earlier they also warned of similar rotation on the ground roughly five miles west of Saluda in Saluda County. Forecasters also sent a similar warning about another radar signal near Lancaster, although no damage was reported there.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said several roads were closed due to downed trees and power lines. Sheriff Lee Foster said the majority of property damage is located at six homes east of Prosperity along Cy Schumpert Road between Mid Carolina High School and Macedonia Church Road.

“We’ve got one house severely damaged and several houses that have extensive roof damage,” Foster told radio station WKDK. “But we don’t have any that I would consider totally destroyed.”

Deputies said there are no known injuries associated with the storm as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Derek Underwood said the apparent tornado passed just southeast of Prosperity and the damage is visible from town limits.

“Right on the outskirts of the town limits is where the tornado touched down,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “And there is some pretty extensive property damage.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) said its radar indicated a separate tornado was on the ground “producing damage” west of Saluda around 2:45 p.m. However, local authorities say impact in the area was relatively light.

“As of (5 pm Wednesday), we had eight or nine trees down across a road,” Saluda County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell said. “Only two affected power lines and one was on a resident’s house.”

The NWS plans to send survey teams on Thursday to examine the damage and determine if tornadoes were, in fact, the cause.

South Carolina Electric & Gas reported roughly 1,500 outages in Aiken County shortly after the storm system passed through.