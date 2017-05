Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Damage is reported near a high school outside the town of Prosperity after a potential tornado blew through.

— A group of state House and Senate members continue to negotiate a budget deal behind closed doors.

— A new bill signed into law last week will allow restaurants which brew their own beer to also sell liquor on the premises.

— A Greenville County high school student has been charged after students reported that he had a gun at school.