Gov. McMaster signs Persons with Disabilities Right to Parent Act

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the Persons with Disabilities Right to Parent Act. The legislation allows individuals with disabilities to become a legal parent, a foster parent, seek custody of a child or adopt a child.

Kimberly Tissot is executive director of Able South Carolina, a nonprofit that provides an array of independent living services. She said the legislation is long overdue. “We for so many years have not had this right to parent our children, to be able to be a foster parent or be able to adopt,” she said at the bill signing outside the Governor’s Office in Columbia.

Tissot said that the legislation is a giant leap forward for individuals with disabilities. “South Carolina is now showing support for South Carolinians with disabilities, to show that we are able to be just like any other citizen in South Carolina,” Tissot said.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the legislation will strengthen families in South Carolina. “It’s important that we have strong families. Families are the building block of the strength of people. And people make a state,” McMaster said.

Tissot said it’s been a long time coming. “This is big for South Carolina because South Carolina has not always been at the top for disability rights.”