Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Charleston has now become South Carolina’s largest city.

— A National Weather Service survey crew says it was an EF-2 tornado that damaged a half-dozen homes in Newberry County.

— A Horry County woman who pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in January wants to take back her plea.

— A new law allows the state Forestry Commission to also prohibit bonfires and campfires whenever it issues statewide burning bans.