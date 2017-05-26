More South Carolinians to do some type of traveling this Memorial Day weekend

AAA Carolinas is projecting more South Carolinians will do some type of traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

The group’s spokeswoman Tiffany Wright told South Carolina Radio Network low gas prices are the likely reason for an increase on the roads. “We expect to see close to 500,000 South Carolinians driving to their destinations,” she said.

The average gas price in South Carolina is one cent less than at the same point last year at around $2.04 per gallon.

Wright said the number of expected travelers would mark an increase over last year. “More people are traveling 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend. That’s an increase of what we’ve seen from last year of about 2.7 percent.”

Wright said always follow the rules of the road and concentrate on driving. “We have to say disconnect and drive. When you get in the car do the one thing you were meant to do when you get in the car that is to drive as safely as possible. So yes disconnect and drive, put your phone away.”

While road trips continue to reign supreme for Memorial Day, more Americans are expected to fly, ride the train or bus, or take a cruise vacation compared to 2016. Air travel is expected to increase 5.5 percent over last year. Travel by other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses is projected to increase 2.9 percent.