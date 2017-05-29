Furman University receives $2.2 million bequest to create an endowed scholarship fund

Furman University has received a $2.2 million bequest to create an endowed scholarship fund for students who are interested in entering teaching and ministerial professions.

Furman Gift Officer Betsy Moseley told South Carolina Radio Network the bequest comes from a Furman graduate.

“It’s a gift from a wonderful lady who lived in Fountain Inn named Mary Francis Edwards Garrett,” Moseley said. “She graduated from Furman in 1937.”

Moseley said the majors eligible for students to use the scholarships reflect Garrett’s life. “She loved Furman very much. She loved teaching very much and she loved her church very much,” Moseley said.

Garrett, who died at age 99 in 2015, taught high school in Honea Path, Greenville, Hillcrest and Mauldin high schools over the course of her career. She was a member of Zetosophia, the academic honor society of Greenville Woman’s College, which later became known as the Woman’s College of Furman University. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma honor society for women educators.

Garrett, an education major at Furman who received her master’s degree in 1947, was a lifelong resident of Fountain Inn. She was married to T. Lloyd Garrett, who died in 1995.

The first scholarships will be awarded in the 2018-19 academic year.