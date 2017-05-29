South Carolina opens alternative path to get teacher certification

South Carolina will begin accepting alternative teaching certification through a Texas-based education company which does not require any college degree in education. The hope is that using another method to gain certification it will help ease the state’s teacher shortage.

Teachers of Tomorrow is a company which provides a different path for college graduates who want to transition into teaching.

According to The Charleston Post and Courier, individuals will work the equivalent of a one-year classroom internship and take several hundred hours of the company’s online courses. No college coursework in an education major is required to take part in the program.

Those who go through the program will then have to finish three years of teaching using a provisional license before earning a license from the state.

The program will offer certification for teaching sixth through 12th grade.

If participants land a teaching position, teachers will have to pay the company $400 a month for 10 months for a total $4,000 cost. School districts would not have to pay anything.