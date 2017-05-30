South Carolinians need to have a hurricane plan

As hurricane season officially begins Thursday, a University of South Carolina geography professor warns coastal families to have a hurricane plan now — there won’t be time once a storm does bear down on the state.

Professor Susan Cutter told South Carolina Radio Network that, if a hurricane warning is issued, keep an eye on the storm’s expected path. “To be concerned about and aware of in preparedness is to understand that a storm is coming and to watch for changes in the track of that storm,” she said.

Cutter said that the best time to come up with a plan for your family is now. “You should be aware of how you would evacuate your family, where the meeting points would be and how to secure your home,” she told South Carolina Radio Network.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have already predicted it could be an above-average season for named storms in the Atlantic. “The thing to keep in mind is that this maybe an active hurricane season and there is no such thing as a minor hurricane,” Cutter said. “Paying attention to what is going on and heeding the warnings.”

Hurricane season runs June 1 to November 30.