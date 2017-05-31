SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Police have arrested a man in a shooting death at a downtown Columbia park on Memorial Day weekend.

— Aiken County voters sent their county council chairman to the state House on Tuesday.

— Rail officials will learn later this summer if they’ll receive an environmental permit for a cargo terminal under construction at a former Navy base.

— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man was shot while attempting to break into a family member’s house in Pelion.