ACLU accuses Lexington County of running ‘debtor’s prisons’

The American Civil Liberties Union expects a cascade of change in South Carolina following their lawsuit which accuses Lexington County of running modern day “debtor prisons.” On Thursday morning, the ACLU filed a law suit against Lexington County to stop courts from jailing residents who cannot pay court fines.

South Carolina ACLU legal director Susan Dunn believes that Lexington County’s actions imprison people for simply being below the poverty line. According to Dunn, the five plaintiffs in the ACLU’s case were jailed for several weeks without warning because they failed to pay their fines for traffic tickets and misdemeanor court fees. “One of our clients, Mrs. Brown was arrested on a Saturday morning, taken from her home in front of her kids, she was jailed for 57 days because she couldn’t pay $1,907,” Dunn said. The lawsuit claims the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bearden v. Georgia means that courts cannot imprison a person for failing to pay fines unless an assessment of their ability to pay that fine has been made by a court. According to Dunn and the ACLU, those evaluations are not being made in Lexington County.

“There is no assessment of the ability to pay the fine at any point,” said Dunn “This is absolutely required by the Supreme Court decision which is referred to as the Bearden decision.”

The ACLU says this problem isn’t just limited to Lexington County in South Carolina. Dunn said the civil liberties group sued the county because there were enough cases there. They hope the lawsuit will convince other counties to change their practices under the threat of further litigation.