Deputy dies after boating accident during Lake Hartwell training exercise

Anderson County’s sheriff says his office is in mourning after one of its own died in a boating accident Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 30-year-old Devin Hodges died after he was hit by a boat during a training exercise. Members of the Anderson County deputies and representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers were holding the event on Lake Hartwell at the time. A DNR spokesman said Hodges and two others were thrown from one of the boats during the exercise around 9:30 a.m.

The spokesman said Hodges was hit by the boat’s propeller. He died in the hospital roughly an hour later. The two other individuals were not physically injured, but were also taken to the hospitals to be treated for shock.

“(Devin) was a real hero. He was an all-star on our Bravo shift,” Sheriff Chad McBride told reporters in a press conference Thursday afternoon. “He will greatly be missed. There’s no replacing him, that’s for sure.”

McBride said the Hodges was part of the department’s marine unit and had only joined the force in January. He previously served with the Calhoun Falls Police before moving to Anderson County’s force. He also served with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred close to the Singing Pine Recreation Area near Starr, roughly 12 miles southwest of Anderson.

A spokesman for the Corps of Engineers said his agency is still investigating what happened.