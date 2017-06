Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he may have been the subject of an “unmasking” request.

— A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of a woman set to testify against him.

— Media groups are praising a new law which makes it easier for members of the public to documents agencies may not want to release.

— Parts of South Carolina took on an orange tint to oppose gun violence.