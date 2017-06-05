Sen. Scott: Too many people ‘give liberals a break’ on ‘incendiary comments’

South Carolina’s junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is among the members of congress who are condemning a comedian’s use of a racial slur on a cable TV program.

Comedian Bill Maher used the “House (N-word)” phrase Friday night as he was interviewing a Nebraska senator on his HBO Show. Scott voiced strong opposition in an interview while at an event in Iowa.

“Too often, too many people give the liberals a break on all the incendiary comments that they make,” Scott said on our sister network Radio Iowa Saturday. “It’s time for folks to hold their feet to the fire and it’s good news that we’re seeing people come out now doing so. It’s necessary.”

Early Saturday, Scott tweeted that he “loved the smell of double standards in the morning.” Scott’s office released a statement later Saturday calling Maher’s remark “extremely inappropriate and offensive.”

The racial epithet was not “bleeped out” and aired unedited on HBO Friday evening.

On Saturday afternoon, Scott was at a political event in Iowa with Sen. Jodi Ernst and spoke with reporters about the incident.

“Do you think (Maher) should be fired?” a reporter asked.

Scott replied: “It’s going to be for his sponsors and executive producers to make that decision.”

The reporter followed up: “But you basically feel that word should never be used in any kind of context, even if it’s a joke?”

Scott said: “I don’t use it and, quite frankly, he had to clarify that it was a joke, which tells you a lot in and of itself.”