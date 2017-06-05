Board puts on hold University of South Carolina land purchase over tuition discounts

The board that overeess South Carolina college construction projects last week delayed the University of South Carolina’s request to purchase 14 acres in downtown Columbia.

According to The State newspaper, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) voted 3-2 to hold off on the real estate buy after questioning the university’s leaders about $515 million in tuition breaks they have awarded to out-of-state students over the past ten years.

USC officials said the tuition reduction for out-of-state students are an entirelu different matter and not related to the land purchase.

The newspaper reports one university representative Rick Kelly told the CHE board that the $10 million needed to buy the property would not put the school in a difficult spot.

The land is currently owned by the utility holding company SCANA across from Capital City Stadium in Columbia.