New study finds South Carolina near bottom for various types of safety

South Carolina does not have a good standing when it comes to its roads, in more ways than one.

The data group WalletHub released its rankings Tuesday of each state by various accounts of safety. South Carolina ranked in the bottom quartile in 5 of the 9 statistics cited and only finished in the nation’s upper half on two of the lists. In all, it ranked 47th for “Safest States in America.”

The study used 37 metrics to score each state. Wallethub found South Carolina has the most fatalities on the road per 100 million vehicle miles of travel. It also found the Palmetto State was 46th for murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita, 44th for assaults per capita and 44th for fatal on-the-job injuries per 100,000 full-time workers.

On the bright side, South Carolina did have the 18th-highest rate of law enforcement employees per capita. It also ranked on the list for bullying at an incidence rate at 16th-lowest in the U.S.

The states that scored lower than South Carolina for overall safety were Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi at 50th overall.