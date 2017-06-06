SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Hundreds gathered to mourn an Anderson County deputy killed in a training accident on Lake Hartwell last week.

— The Trump administration is moving to allow seismic testing for the presence of oil and natural gas off the South Carolina coast.

— A bill that will strengthen the state’s prescription drug monitoring database is now law in South Carolina.

— Furman University will create a new task force to learn more about how slavery shaped the 191-year-old institution.