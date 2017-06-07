SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner gave few hints on what he’s looking for in his next head baseball coach.

— Authorities have now identified six-year-old child who died in a West Columbia housefire late Tuesday night.

— Gov. Henry McMaster vowed to ensure no state taxpayer money goes to fund abortion clinics in South Carolina.

–Conservators working to restore the Confederate submarine H. L. Hunley revealed the sub’s interior for the first time Wednesday.