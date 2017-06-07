South Carolina road projects need to be planned before construction starts

It will be some time before drivers will see South Carolina’s roads getting fixed after a gas tax increase starts for that purpose.

The state’s gas tax goes up two cents on July 1st and then two cents a year for the next five years with the money going to fix roads.

Even with the money going to road repairs it will take time for construction to get started because the projects need to be planned and scheduled.

According to The State newspaper major construction projects will not be done first. Instead the South Carolina Department of Transportation is going to spend $50 million a year to fix and improve the state’s most dangerous roads. The roads are not only rural and back woods roads, but they also include interstates and primary roads that run through rural areas and are some of the most heavily traveled highways in the state.

Other repairs will be more than just repaving projects. Safety projects are a top priority as well and will include upgrading or installing guard rails, clearing highway drainage systems, improving signage and widening shoulders.

The newspaper reports that state’s road construction workforce must also be in place before major projects can get underway.