South Carolina House to seek tax reform next year

A South Carolina House panel wants to craft a tax reform proposal which has a realistic chance of becoming law next year.

The State newspaper reports a special House panel will continue its work on changes to the state taxing structure. The goal, according to House Tax Policy Study Committee chair State Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, will be ideas for a better state tax code when lawmakers return to session next January.

Several staffers briefed the panel Tuesday on the new gas tax increase which will take effect next month as part of a road funding proposal legislators approved this year. The new law also creates minor tax cuts in other areas, such as an entirely new earned income tax credit and rebates for drivers who pay the new tax.

Pope said the group is looking at four areas of tax reform: sales tax exemptions, property tax, top income tax rate and sales tax. He said the goal is a “lower, fairer” tax rate.

The committee began meeting last fall, but stopped so lawmakers could pay more attention the gas tax legislation before trying to change an entirely new section of the code.