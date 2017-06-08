Televised forum to host all SC-5 candidates next week

Four candidates trying to win a special election for an open seat in Congress from South Carolina will meet at a televised forum next week.

South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) will air the 5th Congressional District forum on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. Both Republican candidate former State Rep. Ralph Norman and Democratic nominee Archie Parnell, a Sumter financial adviser, will appear. Green Party candidate David Kulma and American Party nominee Josh Thornton will also participate.

All four are vying to replace former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who resigned in February to become director of the WHite House Office of Management and Budget. Voters will make their choice on June 20.

The program is part of SCETV’s regular “This Week in South Carolina,” a political discussion series hosted by University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications Dean Charles Bierbauer. SCETV will record the episode on Thursday before airing it a day later.

“It is SCETV’s intent to provide the voters of South Carolina with a unique opportunity to hear from candidates running for US Congressional District 5 on critical issues affecting South Carolina,” SCETV’s public affairs director Tom Posey said.

Norman had turned down previous joint appearances with the other candidates at a Rock Hill NAACP meeting on Friday. He also cited a scheduling conflict with AARP South Carolina’s candidate forum at Winthrop University. AARP canceled the forum after Norman indicated he would not appear.

“With nearly two out of every three voters expected to be 50 years or older on June 20th, they deserve to know where each candidate stands on these important issues,” AARP state director Teresa Arnold said. “On behalf of our 81,000 plus members in the district, it’s important to know where the nominees stand on these critical concerns before voters cast their ballots.”