SCRN Midday Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Richland County man claims in a lawsuit five Columbia convenience stores did not allow him to use the restroom because of his race.

— Inman woman pleads guilty to child neglect in the drowning death of her nine month-old son in a bathtub.

— Longtime high school football coach is on paid leave after his arrest Thursday.

— A budget plan would set aside $700,000 to help the town of Nichols recover from flooding which damaged nearly every home and business.