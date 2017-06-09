South Carolina Ports achieve record May container volume

The South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) said May had the highest container volume in its history, pushing the current fiscal year’s to-date volumes past last year with a month remaining.

SCPA President and CEO Jim Newsome said in a release the port is on pace to handle nearly 2.1 million TEUs (20 foot-equivalent units). “This is a tremendous achievement resulting from successful efforts to expand our cargo base, and it is a testament to our dedicated workforce and maritime community’s ability to seamlessly handle the biggest cargo ships ever to call our Port.”

SCPA moved 182,452 TEUs in May, surpassing the previous record of 181,809 TEUs from May 2015. The Port has moved 1.96 million TEUs since the fiscal year began last July, a 9.4 percent increase over the same period last year.

SCPA moved a record 103,462 containers across its two container terminals in Charleston Harbor last month, part of 1.1 million pier containers fiscal year to date.

Ports officials also said Inland Port Greer achieved record volumes in May, with 47 percent growth in rail moves over May 2016. The facility handled 12,702 rail moves during the month, exceeding its previous volume record of 11,125 moves in March. Fiscal year to date, the facility has handled 108,701 rail lifts.