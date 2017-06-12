Man charged after breaking windows at Statehouse

A man was charged with breaking windows at the Statehouse over the weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS), which oversees Capitol security, said 46-year-old Ernest Thompson was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he began yelling at two Bureau of Public Safety officers on routine patrol who approached him. The release said Thompson then walked towards the officers with a wood two-by-four in his hand.

The news release said Thompson eventually complied with instructions to stop and and drop the wood after the officers pulled their Tasers. The weapons were never used and he was placed in handcuffs.

The report said Thompson admitted breaking out windows along the eastern side of the Statehouse grounds, near the lieutenant governor’s office. He also told the officers he had broken out windows on several vehicles just off the grounds.

He was charged with damage to state property while Columbia Police were notified about the vehicle damage.

The steps leading to the back door outside the lieutenant governor’s office will remain shut off to the public. The public is already barred from using the Capitol’s east side doors, since visitors must enter towards the Statehouse front.