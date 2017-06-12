University of South Carolina professor: Sears’ problems not just online shopping

A University of South Carolina retail professor says Sears cannot solely pin its problems on shoppers taking to the Internet.

“You have to pay attention to their wants and needs and what’s happening in the industry as a whole and constantly evolve,” Karen Edwards told South Carolina Radio Network. “I think Sears has not evolved along with their consumer.”

She said customers shopping online is only a small factor in Sears’ downfall. “Online sales are part of it, but online sales get blamed for the demise more than they probably deserve,” Edwards said. “Online sales in the U.S. are between 10 and 15 percent of total sales.”

Sears announced earlier this month it is closing its last corporate store in Columbia, along with K-Mart stores its parent company also operates in Seneca and Summerville.

Sears will only have six corporate stores left in the Palmetto State: Anderson, Charleston, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill and Spartanburg.