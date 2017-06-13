Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s arrest video released

Video of the arrest last November of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp has been released.

Body camera video released by the Seventh Circuit Solicitors Office last week shows the moment law enforcement confronted and arrested Kohlhepp at home. Other video showed the moment Spartanburg County deputies searching his property near Woodruff discovered a woman chained inside a storage container.

In the video, Anderson Police Ivestigator Brad Whitfield confronted Kohlhepp. Although the arrest occurred in Spartanburg County, Whitfield had been working the missing persons case for Anderson couple Kala Brown and Charley Carver.

The video shows Whitfield persuading Kohlhelpp to admit killing Carver, with the investigator telling the suspect that officers had found Brown tied inside the container.

“You’re under arrest right now for kidnapping,” Whitfield says on the video. “They’re continuing to search your property. They got cadaver dogs down there. OK, if you want to help yourself, tell me where Charley is at so we can go and find his body.”

“She (Brown) was locked in a container. She told us that you shot and killed Charley,” Whitfield told Todd Kohlhepp during the arrest.

Kohlhepp last month pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder. He was sentenced to seven conseutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The victims dated back to 2003, when deputies say he shot and killed four people at a Chesnee motorsports store. He killed and buried three others at the Woodruff property, including Carver.

In the other video of Brown’s rescue, the responding officers are seen using a saw and bolt cutters to break open the container. Inside, they find Brown on top of bedding material. She told the officers her neck was chained to the wall then, in answer to their questions, that her boyfriend Carver had been shot three times by Kohlhepp and wrapped in a tarp.

In additional video, Kohlhepp confesses to investigators that he killed four victims at Superbike Motorsports within 30 seconds.