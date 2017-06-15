SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Two officers with the state prisons agency were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a prison riot in Edgefield County.

— The Coast Guard says a man whose call led to the evacuation of a Port of Charleston terminal Wednesday night has been arrested.

— SC’s two largest hospital systems announced they will merge, creating a massive network.

— U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford says President Trump’s rhetoric is partly to blame for the environment which led to the GOP baseball practice shooting.