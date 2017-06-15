Six officers rescued following riot at Trenton prison over inmate’s cell phone

Two South Carolina corrections officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a prison riot at a state prison in Edgefield County on Wednesday night, according to a prisons agency spokeswoman.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said the incident began after officers discovered an inmate using a cell phone at the Trenton Correctional Institution around 11:30 p.m. When corrections officers attempted to confiscate the phone, six officers were forced to barricade themselves inside one of the dorms due to an inmate uprising that caused significant damage.

Sharpe did not elaborate on the nature of the officers’ injuries except to say they were non-life threatening. No inmates were injured.

Edgefield County and Aiken County SWAT teams eventually stormed into the prison and were able to rescue all six officers. The Corrections Department says there was never any danger to the community because of the actions of law enforcement.

Trenton Correctional is a 611-inmate medium-security installation in Edgefield County. It primarily houses inmates under the Youthful Offenders Act.