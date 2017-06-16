Building materials manufacturer plans to reopen its Summerville plant

A building materials manufacturer plans to reopen a Summerville plant which was idled right around of the time of the last recession.

James Hardie Products Inc. makes variety fiber cement building products, including external siding, trim and panels. The products are sold under brand names such as HardiePlank and HardiePanel.

Dorchester County Economic Development Director John Truluck told South Carolina Radio Network that James Hardie Building Products should be operational later this year. “They will be starting this summer the internalization process and hope to be in production before the end of the year,” he said.

The company will be investing at least $15 million in renovation and improvements and bringing back roughly 100 jobs when fully ramped up.

“Any time you have a hundred new jobs coming to a community it’s a big deal for us,” Truluck said. “So we’re excited that James Hardie is back here and back in town about ready to get back into operations.”

The company’s refurbished manufacturing facility will produce exterior fiber cement siding and backer board for internal applications at the location on Belgium Way.

Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should visit www.jhcareercenter.com.