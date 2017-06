Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— New jobs data for South Carolina shows the lowest unemployment rate in almost 17 years.

–A siding manufacturer plans to hire 100 workers as it reopens a Summerville plant shut down during the last recession.

— The only televised forum involving the candidates in next week’s race for an open seat in Congress will air on ETV Friday night.

— More than 400 acres of a remote barrier island will soon be preserved for the public near Edisto Beach.