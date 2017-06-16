South Carolina disabilities board tackles problem without new money

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) board gave the go-ahead Thursday to a plan that would move open slots from one disabilities program to another to help those who are waiting years to move up a separate federal program with a long waiting list.

According to the Greenville News there are about 8,000 people on a waiting list for the Intellectual Disability and Related Disabilities Waiver (ID/RD), which is the state’s largest and most costly at more than $300 million per year. For some, the wait time to get into ID/RD has been up to four years. The federal government recently extended the program for South Carolina following a complex review process. But DDSN director Beverly Buscemi said her agency will have to tackle the problem without new money.

DDSN cares for thousands of South Carolinians with intellectual disabilities, brain and spinal cord injuries.

The agency’s board had a list of four options to move around money that becomes available when slots in other programs become available. Those smaller waiver openings occur when recipients die, move out of South Carolina or leave the program.

According to the newspaper, the board decided to approve a plan which would reroute money to create three new openings for the ID/RD program for every four vacancies which occur in the community support program. The transfers would continue until 600 in-home services spaces have been granted.