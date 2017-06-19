At least seven people recovering after Myrtle Beach shooting

One suspect has been arrested after Myrtle Beach Police Department said seven people were injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday as a group of people were blocking traffic on Ocean Boulevard while police responded to the call.

According to The Myrtle Beach Sun News, the shooting was caught on film as a firefighter Bubba Hinson noticed the group blocking the traffic near the Wayfarer Hotel and began recording with a cell phone from his hotel room. “Multiple people down,” Hinson said at one point as he live-streamed a video on Facebook.

Police said the gathered crowd was actually in response to a fight. During the fight, someone pulled a gun and began firing. Officers say an armed security guard nearby witnessed the shooting and returned fire at the gunman, striking him. The shooter then fired at the crowd in response.

An incident report said the gunman carjacked a vehicle, but was caught a short time later. Seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The security officer was grazed by a bullet but was treated at the scene.