SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— At least eight people were shot and injured after a gunman opened fire on Myrtle Beach’s famous Ocean Boulevard.

— SC’s Education Superintendent says the state will take over the Allendale County School District due to continued poor student performance.

— Greenville County deputies say they chased a car stolen by a bloody, naked man and traced his trail back to the body of a murder victim.

— The National Park Service is deciding whether to list the ruins of an old Hilton Head Civil War fort on the National Historic Register.