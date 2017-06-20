Norman wins Mulvaney’s old seat in Congress, after tight challenge from Parnell

When then-U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney won reelection last year, he defeated his Democratic opponent by nearly 21 percentage points.

The man who will replace him, former Republican legislator Ralph Norman, said Monday he expected a much closer race this time. And he got one from political newcomer and Sumter financial advisor Archie Parnell on Tuesday.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Norman had secured 51 percent of the vote to Parnell’s 48 percent. Norman was buoyed by support from his native York County, which backed him by double-digits. Parnell put up a strong fight, however, and even topped the GOP favorite in Chester County, which backed Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Mr. Mulvaney was an incumbent and it was a different time, a presidential election,” Norman told South Carolina Radio Network before Tuesday’s vote. “I’d just be happy with a win. 50 percent-plus one is what I’d be happy with.”

Norman, a real estate developer who had served in the state House for 10 years, won a seat in Congress on his second try. He lost as the Republican nominee to then-incumbent U.S. Rep. John Spratt in the 2006 election. Norman had a reputation in Columbia as one of the more Libertarian-leaning votes in the chamber and he used that record to narrowly win the Republican runoff last month.

The low turnout and close race surprised many political observers, who had expected a much larger margin for Norman. Even Democratic Party staff had been excitedly circulating an internal poll last month which showed Parnell within 10 percentage points in the conservative-leaning district.

Mulvaney resigned in February to become White House Office of Management and Budget director, creating the need for Tuesday’s vote.